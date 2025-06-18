Mum Return To Announce First New Album In 12 Years History Of Silence For September 2025 Release, Share New Single “Mild At Heart”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 18th, 2025 - 10:50 AM

Iceland-based band Múm have returned to announce their new album History Of Silence which will be released on September 19 via Morr Music. The full-length marks their first since their 2013 effort Smilewound. The album was produced internationally with recordings being done in studios throughout Reykjavík, Berlin, Prague, Athens, Helsinki, southern Italy and New York.

The band have released their first single from the album entitled “Mild At Heart.” Alongside the single and album announcement, Múm has also revealed a North American tour leg which will be kicking off in the fall.

They will be hitting the road beginning September 16 at Underground Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The group will continue their trek with shows in Washington DC, New York, Maine, Ontario, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, Oregon, British Columbia and Washington before capping off their appearances with a concert at The Regent Theater in Los Angeles, California on October 9.

History of Silence Tracklist

1. Miss You Dance

2. Kill the Light

3. Mild at Heart

4. Avignon

5. Only Songbirds have a Sweet Tooth

6. Our Love is Disorienting

7. A Dry needs no Winding

8. I Like to Shake

Múm Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

9/16 – Philadelphia PA – Underground Arts

9/17 – Washington DC – The Atlantik

9/19 – Brooklyn NY – Pioneer Works

9/20 – Hudson NY – Hudson Hall

9/21 – Boston NY – Crystal Ballroom

9/23 – Portland ME – Space

9/25 – Toronto ON – Axis

9/26 – Chicago IL – Old Town School of Folk

9/28 – ST Paul MN – Turf Club

9/30 – Denver CO – Meow Wolf

10/3 – Portland OR – Wonder Ballroom

10/4 – Vancouver BC – The Pearl

10/5 – Seattle WA – Neptune Theatre

10/7 – Sacramento CA – Harlows

10/8 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

10/9 – Los Angeles CA – The Regent