The Antlers Drop New Song “Something In The Air”

Ajala Fields September 4th, 2025 - 10:21 PM

The much beloved band and recording project of singer-songwriter-guitarist-producer Peter Silberman, The Antlers, herald their eagerly awaited new album, Blight, with today’s premiere of the deeply chilling new single, “Something in the Air,” available now via Transgressive Records at all DSPs and streaming services. The track, which illustrates an ambiguous, unnamed threat that calls to mind any number of distressing headlines, contains the album’s most explosive moment, a blown-out orchestral jump-scare underscoring the implied irresistible force.

“‘Something in the Air’ is about a looming threat that can take many forms,” says Peter Silberman. “Precautions that would have seemed strange a decade ago have become ordinary routines – a new normal set against a backdrop of creeping dread. Meanwhile, doom lies dormant, waiting to erupt.” Watch and listen below.