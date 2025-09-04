OK Go Share New Animated Video For “Impulse Purchase”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 4th, 2025 - 3:12 PM

Today, rock band OK Go has teamed up with Blender Studio, BAFTA-winning filmmaker and animator Will Anderson, and acclaimed designer and artist Lucas Zanotto to bring the track “Impulse Purchase” to life in a spectacular new visual. Crafted entirely in Blender, which is a free and open-source software for creating 3D art, the “Impulse Purchase” visual combines Anderson’s signature fun and quirky animation style with Zanotto’s iconic design language.

Also, OK Go frontman Damian Kulash controlled the main character in real time through face-capture unlike the careful determinism of traditional animation, this system captures a live performance. The pair teamed up with Anderson to design a dynamic procedural system in Blender for puppeting a digital character through a face-capture software that anyone can use.

The clip released today features a performance tracking Damian’s face but like all Blender Studio projects, the source files for “Impulse Purchase” are free for all to use and adapt and the Blenderheads have already started going wild with them.

“It began with my love of Lucas Zanatto’s short animated loops and they’re so inventive, so full of joy, always delivering little doses of the kind of wonder we are always searching for in our own videos. So I thought the universe flowing from his brain might be the perfect setting for a lyric video, but when I reached out to him, he had a more ambitious project to propose: a ‘live performance’ with me AS one of his characters. Suddenly it was a much weirder, more wonderful project than what I’d envisioned,” shares OK Go frontman and video director, Damian Kulash.