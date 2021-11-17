Steve Earle & The Dukes Announce Justin Townes Earle Tribute Concert With Jason Isbell, Emmylou Harris and More

Home News Skyler Graham November 17th, 2021 - 12:42 PM

On Jan. 4, 2022, Steve Earle & The Dukes will be celebrating Earle’s late son Justin with a tribute concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The event takes place on Justin’s 40th birthday and will benefit Justin’s daughter, 4-year-old Etta St. James Earle. According to a press release, ticket prices range from $45-$85 and are now on sale.

The event will feature some of country’s most loved stars, including Jason Isbell, Emmylou Harris, Amanda Shires, Ben Nichols (Lucero), Buddy Miller, Dustin Welch, Elizabeth Cook, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Joe Pug, Jon Langford, Lilly Hiatt, Lucinda Williams, Old Crow Medicine Show, Scotty Melton, Stacey Earle and more. Earlier this year, Emmylou Harris joined Earle at the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Virtual Festival.

The concert is set to take place exactly one year after Earle released his tribute album J.T., on which the artist honors his son by performing many of his original songs in a “groundbreaking album” about the grief that comes with losing a child.

This December, Earle will be joining City Winery in the 7th Annual John Henry’s Friends Benefit Concert. Bruce Springsteen, Rosanne Cash, Wille Nile, The Masters, and Matt Savage will also be featured at the event which is raising funds for The Keswell School, an educational program for people with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Steve Earle & The Dukes recently completed their 2021 tour, which began on July 1 in New Braunfels, Texas, and ended on Oct. 23 in Stoughton, Wisconsin.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna