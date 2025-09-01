The Beaches Share New Song “Can I Call You In The Morning”

Home News Isabella Bergamini September 1st, 2025 - 9:59 PM

Rock band The Beaches has shared a new catchy song titled “Can I Call You In The Morning” that is the opening song for No Hard Feelings. The song is fast-paced and chaotic as it follows a rocky relationship full of late-night calls. This verse seems to sum up the relationship portrayed the best, “I liked your old band, but not the new songs, should we just break up then? Nevermind I don’t mean that, I’m sorry, can I call you in the morning?”

Although the band’s lead vocalist, Jordan Miller sings the song, it is actually based on the band’s guitarist, Kylie Miller. According to Jordan Miller, “‘Can I Call You In The Morning?’ was inspired by an experience Kylie had at the end of her previous relationship. After a couple of late nights, she would call her ex and would spew all of her frustrations regarding their relationship, and then would be immediately apologetic and take it all back. It goes out to all of the chaotic girlies out there.” The song comes off as one of the more authentic songs on the album since its real life inspiration is clear.

To celebrate the release of No Hard Feelings, The Beaches are also going on a tour that will begin on September 17 at KEMBA Live! In Columbus, OH and will continue until November 15. The tour already has multiple sold out shows, such as their shows in New York. Tickets for the upcoming tour can be purchased here. The band can also be heard in Disney’s recent film, Freakier Friday, which is the sequel to the classic Freaky Friday starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. It is safe to say that The Beaches fans are in no shortage of new content!