The Beaches Release New Single “Lesbian Of The Year”

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 16th, 2025 - 11:10 PM

Canadian alt-rock band The Beaches have shared a new single titled “Lesbian Of The Year,” which focuses on The Beaches member, Leandra Earl’s experience as a lesbian. The slow track is reflective and offers fans a relatable subject. The track is about Earl’s struggle to navigate her sexuality as well as the pressure she feels from others to fit the mold of the ‘perfect lesbian.’ Regarding the song, Earl stated, “‘Lesbian Of The Year’ is about the shame I felt coming out later in life and the pressure of trying to live up to ‘Lesbian of the Year,’ a title given to me by my sweet fans.” She continued, “I feel regret for not knowing myself sooner, but this song is also about the journey of self discovery & sexual identity and accepting that everyone is one their own timeline and we’ll get there when we get there.”

“Lesbian Of The Year” is a part of The Beaches’ upcoming album, No Hard Feelings which is set to release on August 29. The new album features the release of The Beaches’ cover of “Ultimate” for the official soundtrack of Disney’s Freakier Friday. Additionally, the band has begun their North American tour in September, where they will celebrate some of their most popular songs. Their next show occurs on August 29 at Rolling Stone’s Gather No Moss event at The Salt Shed in Chicago, IL. The tour will continue throughout September and October until their final show on November 15 at the Casino New Brunswick in Moncton, NB. Tickets for any of the mentioned shows can be purchased here.