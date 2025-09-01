Super Furry Animals Announce 20th Anniversary Reissue Of Love Kraft For October 2025 Release Featuring Four Previously Unreleased Tracks

Home News Cait Stoddard September 1st, 2025 - 7:01 PM

The meticulously constructed seventh album from Super Furry Animals, their self-ordained, humidity-hit sludge-rock record and one hailed by discerning fans and critics as their finest, 2005’s Love Kraft will be reissued in remastered form on October 24, through Strangetown Records.

The album’s original 12-tracks, opening with the famous pool splash intro to track one, Zoom! return to vinyl in freshly remastered form, while the total number of rarities spread across CD and digital versions totals 23 tracks, including early demos, remixes and B-sides including four previously unreleased.

Originally released on August 22, back in 2005, the Furries’ third and final album to be recorded by Epic Records, Love Kraft’s sense of cohesion, collaboration and free-flow of rich harmony has been credited to the five-piece escaping Cardiff, Wales to record in the shimmering heat of Figueres, Catalunya.

Bringing famed Beastie Boys producer, Mario Caldato Jr along with them for a second dose of SFA creative joy, after he’d mixed its predecessor, 2003’s Phantom Power, the traveling band’s stay in the Catalonian home town of Salvador Dali included found sounds, boozy petrol stations, gastronomic revelations and finally, a rich album of strings, synths and opulent vocal harmonies.

Also, four, previously unheard tracks from the vaults are drawn from those nascent sessions, including the squidgy ELO-stomp of drummer, Daf Ieuan-led Rock ‘N’ Roll Flu. That track’s Pleasure Foxxx mix, plus the distorted space-jam of Cae Marw, the band’s deep-bass sketch of Palo Alto, the ghostly and ,percussive morsel of Bedw Arian feature on the reissue’s 22-track bonus CD, Kiss Me with Apocalypse.

Love Kraft Track List