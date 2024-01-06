Erick the Architect Shares New Single “Ezekiel’s Wheel” Featuring George Clinton

Home News Nyah Hamilton January 6th, 2024 - 6:42 PM

Erick the Architect has shared a new single titled “Ezekiel’s Wheel.” The track features the talents of George Clinton. A single from the artist’s upcoming album, “I’ve Never Been Here Before,” is released on February 23rd.

Erick the Architect is a well-known rapper, record producer, and songwriter. He is best known as a member of the hip-hop trio Flatbush Zombies. The Architect has produced beats for many famous artists, including A$AP Mob, Joey Bada$$, and Action Bronson. He is also known for his unique production style, incorporating various musical genres and influences.

George Clinton is a musician, songwriter, and record producer. He is best known for his work as the founder and leader of the funk bands Parliament and Funkadelic. Clinton has released numerous albums throughout his career, both as a solo artist and with his bands. He also has been inducted into the illustrious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his accomplishments. George Clinton has been a part of the music industry for six decades and has left a mark on the funk genre.

The new single is a fantastic hit. Though it is a bit all over the place, it is a single that is sure to have his fans listening devotedly. The press release has stated information about the new album, “A double album of rap, rock, R&B, dub, psych and beyond. Rolling Stone describes it as “a winding, perilous, and deeply personal body of work that celebrates [Erick’s] mastery as both a storyteller and conductor of his own authentic sound.” If this single is any proof, his new album will surely be a fan favorite.