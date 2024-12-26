Ariana Grande Doesn’t Plan on Making New Music Anytime Soon

Home News Clare Gehlich December 26th, 2024 - 7:06 PM

Fans shouldn’t expect Ariana Grande to release new music anytime soon. The singer and actress shared that “acting [feels] like home right now,” adding that she “doesn’t see” herself returning to music “anytime soon,” as reported by NME.

Following the release of her latest album, eternal sunshine, and the first installment of Wicked, Grande’s label has put rumors to rest about a potential tour in 2025. While Grande hasn’t toured since her sweetener World Tour in 2019, the upcoming year will mark her sixth consecutive year without touring as she focuses on other creative ventures.

Earlier this week, Republic Records addressed the speculation on social media, stating: “There are no plans for a tour next year, but Ariana remains deeply appreciative of her fans and all the continued love, support and excitement.”

Grande expanded on the decision in an interview with Variety: “I feel so grateful to the acting, and I think my fans know that music and being on stage will always be a part of my life, but I don’t see it coming anytime soon. I think the next few years, hopefully we’ll be exploring different forms of art, and I think acting is feeling like home right now.”

She added, “I am appreciative for [my fans’] understanding. I’m so grateful for the ways in which we’ve grown together over this whole journey with Wicked. But music will always be a part of my life.”

Grande’s portrayal of Glinda in this year’s film adaptation of Wicked earned her nominations for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards and Best Supporting Actress at the 30th Critics’ Choice Awards. She is set to reprise her role in Wicked: For Good, the second chapter of the film series, which is slated for release next fall.