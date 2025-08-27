65daysofstatic & Paul Weir Announce New Joint Double Album No Man’s Sky: Journeys For September 2025 Release, Shares “Vostock/The Journey”

Home News Michelle Grisales August 27th, 2025 - 8:43 PM

Experimental rock group 65daysofstatic have announced a brand-new release, following their album Blood in 2023, titled No Man’s Sky: Journeys, an album created in partnership with Paul Weir, audio director at Hello Games. The double album is set to launch on September 18 across streaming platforms, with vinyl pre-orders going live the same day via Laced Records.

The release includes eight tracks, half by 65daysofstatic and half by Weir, carefully sequenced into a unified listening experience. Two lead singles, “Vostok” by 65daysofstatic and “The Journey” by Paul Weir, are already available on major streaming platforms, offering a preview of the project’s cinematic and textured sound.

This album is not a simple repackaging of existing music. While 65daysofstatic originally created generative ambient compositions for No Man’s Sky in 2016, soundscapes that only lived within the game, Journeys transforms some of those into fully realized, structured tracks. As the band puts it, these are “proper, actual, song-shaped songs.”

Reflecting on their nearly decade-long collaboration with Hello Games, the band recalls their early work on generative music systems for the game, using DIY tech setups to create sound environments that would dynamically respond to gameplay. “It was only once we had done it that we knew how to do it,” they explain. This new album reverses that process turning infinite, ever-changing music back into fixed compositions.

Paul Weir, who crafted every sound in No Man’s Sky that wasn’t created by 65daysofstatic, also contributed fresh tracks to the album. His style blends seamlessly with the band’s gritty, experimental textures, resulting in a bold sonic journey through sci-fi soundscapes.

Described by the band as “80 minutes of gorgeous sci-fi bangers,” Journeys is more than a soundtrack. It’s a love letter to a collaboration that’s spanned nine years of creative exploration.

