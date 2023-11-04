65daysofstatic’s Paul Wolinski Releases New Album Blood

Home News Nyah Hamilton November 4th, 2023 - 4:19 PM

65daysofstatic’s Paul Wolinski has released a new album titled “Blood”. The band 65daysofstatic is a post-rock band from Sheffield, England. They started back in 2001. Wolinski is a multi-instrumentalist and a synth master. However, this album is purely the artist Paul Wolinski’s creation.

<a href="https://paulwolinski.bandcamp.com/album/blood-original-score">BLOOD – Original Score by Paul Wolinski</a> According to a Twitter post that Paul Wolinski has made, he made the album years ago and is now officially releasing it. You can listen to the new tracks on Bandcamp. On the post, there’s a link to the new album.

There are eleven tracks on the album, and the list is posted below.

“Blood” Track List

1. Bloodtest

2. Only Atoms

3. Pins & Needles Part 1

4. Replicator

5. Nerves

6. Pins & Needles Part 2

7. White Blood Cells

8. Particle Rush

9. 30N (Blood Rush)

10. Misericordia (Blood Edit)