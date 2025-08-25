Minus The Bear Play Surprise Hometown Show Ahead Of Fall Reunion Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard August 25th, 2025 - 3:46 PM

According to Stereogum.com, Minus The Bear’s album, Menos El Oso ,turned 20 years old on August 23 and some people already knew that the Seattle rockers were gearing up for a big reunion tour this fall but hometown fans got a special treat on Saturday with a small surprise pop-up show, which marked Minus The Bear’s first performance since 2018.

Minus The Bear played Seattle’s 170 capacity Sunset Tavern by announcing the show just one day in advance and selling tickets for $20. The band performed a front-to-back run-through of Menos El Oso, which also got a deluxe reissue last week and also played a few extra fan favorites.

To help capture the magical moment, some fans went on social media to post pictures and videos of Minus The Bear’s surprise show. One person wrote: “Minus the Bear, 08.23.2025 batch 2. I’m not gonna lie, I felt a little bit like I didn’t deserve to be in that space amongst some of these superfans, several who came from out of state on like 35 hours notice. It was fun to hear Menos live in full, plus 3 bonus tracks. I would have loved to hear a track from Omni which remains my favorite MTB album, but it was undeniable how happy fans were to see them back together and live again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panda (@pandainseattle)

Also on social media, another fan wrote: “So rad seeing @minusthebear at the @thesunsettavern last night. Definitely the smallest room I’ve seen them in. Happy 20th to Oso and congrats to those dudes. Super fun evening.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Shaffer (@kylejshaffer)