C.Y.M. Drops New Single “Give Me One Night” With Cherry Glazerr

Isabella Bergamini August 24th, 2025 - 8:27 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Indie rock band C.Y.M. has released a new single titled “Give Me One Night” with the great Cherry Glazerr, also known as Clementine Creevy. The single was written by C.Y.M. members Michael Greene and Chris Baio, as well as Creevy. It was produced by C.Y.M. and mixed by David Wrench. “Give Me One Night” is a dream-like track with a relentless beat that is led by Glazerr’s ghostly vocal presence. The single is perfect for an atmospheric late night drive on the highway and is sure to keep listeners energized.

Regarding the song’s influence, the band revealed, “‘Give Me One Night’ is a psychedelic, Motown-influenced song that took shape over the course of 2022. We passed the song back and forth from our respective studios before tracking Robby Sinclair’s heroic drumming at the legendary Motorbass studio in Paris that summer.” The band continued, “As longtime fans of Cherry Glazerr, we were thrilled when Clem was down to sing on the song. She recorded the vocals at Chris’ spot in Eagle Rock, coming up with something dark and haunting that perfectly matches the music.” The band is such a big fan of Cherry Glazerr that their song with her is actually their first track to co-star a featured artist. “Give Me One Night” is the third of C.Y.M.’s latest singles, the others being “Catania” and “Justify.” The latter two are a bit more electronic rock than the new single.