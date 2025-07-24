Chris Baio y Michael Greene Release New Songs “Justify” And “Catania”

Home News Leila DeJoui July 24th, 2025 - 7:46 PM

Raymond Flotat

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The duo, C.Y.M., have released two new singles. The duo includes Chris Baio from Vampire Weekend and Michael Greene from Fort Romeau. Their two new singles are “Justify” and “Catania,” which are both available on all streaming platforms via C.Y.M.’s own Roma Recordings. Their new singles are their first release since their self-titled EP, which they released back in 2019. “‘Justify / Catania’ is the first taste of a journey that began in January 2020. This journey involves many places (Los Angeles, London, Glasgow, Paris & Lagos) and many extremely talented collaborators (we’ll be telling you all about them soon). There’s a long road ahead, for now we hope you enjoy the beginning of this ride,” said Baio and Greene.

The two new singles were written, recorded and produced by the duo themselves. However, they were mixed by David Wrench. Their single, “Catania,” also features an assist from saxophone visionary, Colin Killalea. The vocals in that specific single are more like vocal harmonies than a song with lyrics. The vocals in “Justify,” are very brief, but include some lyrics. Both of the new singles have been released with a visual. The visuals that they have been released with are made by Collin Fletcher. Both visuals for the new singles are pretty similar. They both are pretty much the same idea, which looks like the colors on the screen move and intertwine with each other. One of the visuals is more of a cool color scheme, while the other is warmer.