Nita Strauss Reveals She Has “About Half An Album’s Worth of Material” in Demos for Upcoming Solo Album

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

In a new interview with U.K.’s GuitarGuitar, Nita Strauss spoke about her plans for the follow-up to her sophomore solo album, The Call Of The Void, which came out in July 2023 via Sumerian Records, according to Blabbermouth. She said (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), “ Well, album three is in the works. I was actually doing Zoom sessions earlier this week right here in the U.K. I’ve been already writing and recording. We’ve got about half an album’s worth of material demoed out and ready. I haven’t had a chance to actually be in the studio and record it properly yet, but I do a lot of writing and recording on the road. So I use a Universal Audio Arrow (audio interface) and just set it up in my hotel room, plug some headphones in and record wherever I am in the world. And you can get such amazing tones, just using plugins, using your computer, using plugins. So that’s what I’ve been doing. I’ve been demoing out new ideas, already kind of getting some guest vocalists in mind, of course, getting some instrumental stuff already on the way as well. So album three, it is gonna happen.”

When asked if there is a tentative release date for her third solo album, Strauss said: “No, not yet. My tour schedule is so crazy. I’m gonna be on the road. We’re filming this in July. I’m not really gonna be home until Christmas from now. I’ll be home for a week or two here and there, but really not enough time to be in the studio and record. So I’ll probably try and do the bulk of the recording sometime next year.”

In May 2024, Nita spoke about her plans for her third solo album during an interview with Ronni Hunter of the 99.7 The Blitz radio station. She said at the time: “Well, when we made The Call Of The Void, I had a specific vision in mind that I wanted to branch out, and this is a vision that Josh (Villalta, Nita’s husband, manager and drummer), as my manager, has been very insistent on for a long time, to push me out of just doing instrumental music and move out into the wider and broader audience and show more people what we can do as a band. And so that’ll be the goal for the next one — just keep on expanding, keep on stepping out of the comfort zone and trying new things, working with different people and really just growing.”

