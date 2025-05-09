Garbage Share Sharp New Single “Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty”

Home News Steven Taylor May 9th, 2025 - 4:47 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

American alternative rock band Garbage released “Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty,” a new single off their upcoming album. The album, Let All That We Imagine Be The Light, is set for release on May 30th. “Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty” is the second single to be released for the album, following “There’s No Future in Optimism.” The band released a visualizer for the song to their YouTube Channel.

The song carries a punk atmosphere, starting with a guitar riff before lead singer Shirley Manson’s vocals come in. She sings in a brash tone, with lyrics that have no patience for the subject of Manson’s ire; those with prejudice, who “loathe sweetness” and “call it weakness.” She says that even if she and the people she speaks for are “little fish,” that they will ultimately triumph over these types, and tells them simply: “Get out my face.” Guitars and drums kick in for the chorus as Manson cathartically lists off grievances and speaking of her future victory and celebrations over those she speaks so ill of.

In a press release, Manson spoke on the inspiration for the song’s themes of rebellion. “When I was young, I didn’t really notice how things worked,” she said. “People like to shuffle older women off the lot, because you start to see the chessboard in a way you didn’t when you were younger. When you’re young, you’re wanting to get on with your life, have an adventure, do what you love, and you’re conditioned by the society that you grew up in, so a lot of the time you don’t see what’s going on. Then, as you get older, you start to see how things are stacked up against some of us – not all of us. I am outraged by the way the world treats blacks and browns and gays and trans peoples and animals and women,” Manson continued. “It is something that I can no longer tolerate silently. It’s not just infuriating, it’s alarming. It’s frightening.”