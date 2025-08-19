Belle & Sebastian Announce Spring 2026 ‘Tigermilk/If You’re Feeling Sinister’ 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard August 19th, 2025 - 1:41 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Belle and Sebastian have announced they will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their first two albums, Tigermilk and If You’re Feeling Sinister, by playing them in full on tour in 2026. The tour will be two nights in each city, with Tigermilk and more songs on night one and Sinister and other ditties being played on night two.

The North American leg starts on May 12, in Mexico City and the tour will be hitting New York City at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on May 22 and 23. Tickets go on sale August 22, at 10 a.m. local time with a fan presale starting on August 20, at 10 a.m. local time by using the password SINISTER30.

Belle and Sebastian Tour Dates

5-12 – Mexico City, Mexico – Teatro Metropolitan #

5-13 – Mexico City, Mexico – Teatro Metropolitan %

5-17 – Miami, FL – Knight Concert Hall %

5-19 – Boston, MA – The Orpheum Theatre #

5-20 – Boston, MA – The Orpheum Theatre %

5-22 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 #

5-23 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 %

5-25 – Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall #

5-26 – Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall %

5-28 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed #

5-29 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed %

6-1 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater #

6-2 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater %

6-5 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium #

6-6 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium %

6-8 – Big Sur, CA – Henry Miller Memorial Library #

6-9 – Big Sur, CA – Henry Miller Memorial Library %

6-10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic #

6-11 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic %

# performing Tigermilk and classic Belle & Sebastian songs

% performing If You’re Feeling Sinister and classic Belle & Sebastian songs