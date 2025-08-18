Michael Franti Denies Sexual Abuse and Grooming Allegations Made by Victoria Canal After Canceling Soulshine Cruise

Home News Michelle Grisales August 18th, 2025 - 1:19 PM

Photo credit: Owen Ela

The upcoming Soulshine at Sea cruise, originally scheduled for November, has been officially cancelled after artist Victoria Canal came forward with allegations of sexual abuse and alleged grooming against headliner Michael Franti. NME reported that while organizers did not publicly disclose the reason for the cancellation, it closely follows Canal’s social media post accusing a well-known, significantly older artist of abuse whom fans quickly identified as Franti.

In a detailed and emotionally charged post, which included a trigger warning for alleged abuse and grooming, Canal claimed she was 19 when a “very powerful, decades-older man plucked me out of the internet, and college, and invited me on my first professional opportunity.” Although she did not name Franti directly in the post specifically citing fear of emotional and financial consequences, several bands and artists, including Tank and the Bangas, Dispatch, Maggie Rose, Hirie and Liz Vice, withdrew from the cruise shortly after the statement was shared.

Franti later addressed the claims, stating, “I vehemently dispute any version of the story that says otherwise.” While admitting to a romantic relationship outside his marriage with a younger artist, he insisted it was “completely consensual” and acknowledged the power imbalance, adding, “I never should have allowed the relationship to become romantic.”

Canal responded via Instagram Stories, saying Franti’s remarks were “challenging to read given the truth of my experience,” and emphasized the personal relief of reclaiming her story. “My life is mine, not his – and it feels monumental to reclaim that.”

Meanwhile, Sixthman, the company behind Soulshine at Sea, announced they are actively working to announce a new event set to launch on November 4. Guests will reportedly have options including full refunds or future credit.

Despite the controversy, Franti’s musical legacy remains a complex one. Back in 2022, the Philadelphia Folk Festival announced its star-studded 60th anniversary lineup, with Michael Franti & Spearhead featured prominently among other folk legends like Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper and The War and Treaty.