Philadelphia Folk Festival 2022 Announce 60th Anniversary Lineup Featuring Michael Franti & Spearhead

Megan Mandatta May 18th, 2022 - 8:40 AM

The Philadelphia Folk Festival announced its 60th-anniversary artist lineup with Michael Franti & Spearhead headlining the event. Other featured artists include Punch Brothers, Watchhouse featuring Sarah Jarosz and The War and Treaty, and more! Tickets are currently on sale now for the August 18-21 event.

The festival is set to take place at the Old Pool Farm with the complete lineup available on the flyer above.

“Over its impressive tenure, the festival has cultivated a family-like atmosphere in which every attendee, regardless of prior experience, feels at home on the farm,” the press release reads. “With a legacy that continues to ripen each year, PFF is a model heritage event in the folk space and beyond.”

The event is put on by the non-profit Philadelphia Folksong Society and is set to return to its full festival status following two digital festival experiences in 2020 and 2021.

Recently in 2019, Michael Franti and Spearhead released Stay Human Vol. II with recent tours in 2016. However their works have not been featured on a tour in a long time, so many are excited to see them perform at this upcoming event.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela