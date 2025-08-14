Twin Shadow Shares New Animated Video For “Dominoes”

Home News Katie Poon August 14th, 2025 - 2:26 PM

Artist George Lewis Jr., known as Twin Shadow, released a new animated video for his most recent single, “Dominoes,”. Twin Shadow shared “Dominoes” last week as the first single from his upcoming album CADET.

Directed and edited by George Lewis, the video displays a pixelated Twin Shadow singing in front of different colorful and pixelated images. The images include the cover art, some lawn chairs, a truck, a bike and more.

The pixelation of the video matched with the synth, beats and vocals created a nostalgic feeling. The vibrance of the images adds to the hopeful and bright tone of the single. Created with his longtime friend and close collaborator Blackpaw, Twin Shadow’s “Dominoes” comes to life as a fun project between the two friends.

Later this month, Twin Shadow will perform across California, including San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Santa Barbara, and Pioneertown.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat