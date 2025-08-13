Home News Khalliah Gardner August 13th, 2025 - 4:13 PM

Black Eyes, a famous post-punk band known for their unique music and exciting live shows, has thrilled fans by announcing a new album called Hostile Design. This is big news because it’s the band’s first studio album in over twenty years. The announcement was shared on BrooklynVegan, creating excitement among both long-time fans and those curious about the band’s impact. The album will be released in October 2025.

Hostile Design captures the essence of what fans love about Black Eyes, but with new and exciting changes. The album will have their trademark chaotic energy while adding fresh musical touches to appeal to today’s listeners. The songs explore deep themes like modern disillusionment, societal pressures, and existential worries common in our world today. These ideas are expertly mixed with the band’s unique music style so that each song connects deeply with human emotions and thoughts.

To add to the excitement of announcing their new album, Black Eyes has put out a song called “Pestilence.” This track combines strong beats with powerful lyrics and shows how well the band can create music that stirs deep emotions. It’s an exciting glimpse into what fans can expect from the full album, highlighting the band’s talent for creating intense and meaningful music experiences.

Fans are excited about Hostile Design because it’s Black Eyes’ big comeback and a fresh take on the post-punk style. People expect great things since the band is known for breaking musical rules and skillfully tackling modern life’s changes in their music.

As October 2025 gets closer, excitement builds for Black Eyes’ comeback and the launch of Hostile Design. Both fans and critics are ready to welcome what is expected to be a standout album in their collection. Known for being innovative and capturing the spirit of the times with their music, Black Eyes aims to regain their leading position in the genre they helped create.

Hostile Design `

1.Break A Leg

2.Burn

3.Under The Waves

4.Pestilence

5.Yeah, Right

6.Tomtom