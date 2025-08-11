$uicideboy$ Announce Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Michelle Grisales August 11th, 2025 - 8:20 AM

Following the release of their highly anticipated fifth studio album THY KINGDOM COME, $uicideboy$ have launched the 2025 Grey Day Tour, a 45-date run across major U.S. cities and parts of Canada. Kicking off August 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida, the tour brings the group’s haunting production and energy to some of the biggest arenas and amphitheaters across North America.

Now in its sixth year, Grey Day has grown into one of the largest and most unique summer tours, merging dark-emo rap with punk and hardcore sounds. This year’s edition is the biggest yet, with support from underground heavyweights BONES and Night Lovell, G*59 labelmates Chetta and Germ, and rising New York talent Joeyy.

In partnership for a second year with nonprofit PLUS1, the tour will support community mental health initiatives in each city. Known for their uncompromising independence, $uicideboy$ have continued to thrive outside the mainstream.

Following the success of 2024’s New World Depression and fresh visuals from THY KINGDOM COME, including the video for “Monochromatic,” the Grey Day Tour delivers a live experience fans won’t want to miss.

Adding to the excitement of their tour season, $uicideboy$ will also perform at the Louder Than Life festival, one of 2025’s most massive rock and metal gatherings. Held September 18 to 21 at the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Kentucky, the fest boasts over 160 artists across six stages.

Joining headliners like Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones and Bring Me The Horizon, $uicideboy$ will share the stage with genre-defining acts from Rob Zombie to A Perfect Circle, Lamb of God, Evanescence and many more.

FULL GREY DAY TOUR 2025 DATES: