$uicideboy$ Announce Fall 2025 Tour Dates

August 11th, 2025 - 8:20 AM

Following the release of their highly anticipated fifth studio album THY KINGDOM COME, $uicideboy$ have launched the 2025 Grey Day Tour, a 45-date run across major U.S. cities and parts of Canada. Kicking off August 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida, the tour brings the group’s haunting production and energy to some of the biggest arenas and amphitheaters across North America.

Now in its sixth year, Grey Day has grown into one of the largest and most unique summer tours, merging dark-emo rap with punk and hardcore sounds. This year’s edition is the biggest yet, with support from underground heavyweights BONES and Night Lovell, G*59 labelmates Chetta and Germ, and rising New York talent Joeyy.

In partnership for a second year with nonprofit PLUS1, the tour will support community mental health initiatives in each city. Known for their uncompromising independence, $uicideboy$ have continued to thrive outside the mainstream.

Following the success of 2024’s New World Depression and fresh visuals from THY KINGDOM COME, including the video for “Monochromatic,” the Grey Day Tour delivers a live experience fans won’t want to miss. 

Adding to the excitement of their tour season, $uicideboy$ will also perform at the Louder Than Life festival, one of 2025’s most massive rock and metal gatherings. Held September 18 to 21 at the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Kentucky, the fest boasts over 160 artists across six stages.

Joining headliners like Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones and Bring Me The Horizon, $uicideboy$ will share the stage with genre-defining acts from Rob Zombie to A Perfect Circle, Lamb of God, Evanescence and many more.

 

 

FULL GREY DAY TOUR 2025 DATES:

08/05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
 08/06 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
 08/08 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
 08/09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
 08/12 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
 08/13 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
 08/15 – Somerset, IN – Somerset Amphitheater
 08/16 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
 08/17 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
 08/19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
 08/20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
 08/22 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
 08/23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
 08/24 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
 08/26 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater
 08/27 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
 08/29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
 09/02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater
 09/03 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
 09/05 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium
 09/06 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
 09/08 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
 09/09 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
 09/10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
 09/12 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
 09/13 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
 09/14 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
 09/16 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
 09/17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
 09/18 – Louisville, KY – Highland Festival Grounds @ KY Expo
 09/19 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
 09/20 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
 09/23 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre
 09/24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
 09/26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
 09/27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
 09/28 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
 09/30 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
 10/01 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
 10/03 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
 10/04 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
 10/05 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
 10/07 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
 10/08 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
 10/10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
 10/11 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

