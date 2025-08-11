$uicideboy$ Announce Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Following the release of their highly anticipated fifth studio album THY KINGDOM COME, $uicideboy$ have launched the 2025 Grey Day Tour, a 45-date run across major U.S. cities and parts of Canada. Kicking off August 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida, the tour brings the group’s haunting production and energy to some of the biggest arenas and amphitheaters across North America.
Now in its sixth year, Grey Day has grown into one of the largest and most unique summer tours, merging dark-emo rap with punk and hardcore sounds. This year’s edition is the biggest yet, with support from underground heavyweights BONES and Night Lovell, G*59 labelmates Chetta and Germ, and rising New York talent Joeyy.
In partnership for a second year with nonprofit PLUS1, the tour will support community mental health initiatives in each city. Known for their uncompromising independence, $uicideboy$ have continued to thrive outside the mainstream.
Following the success of 2024’s New World Depression and fresh visuals from THY KINGDOM COME, including the video for “Monochromatic,” the Grey Day Tour delivers a live experience fans won’t want to miss.
Adding to the excitement of their tour season, $uicideboy$ will also perform at the Louder Than Life festival, one of 2025’s most massive rock and metal gatherings. Held September 18 to 21 at the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Kentucky, the fest boasts over 160 artists across six stages.
Joining headliners like Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones and Bring Me The Horizon, $uicideboy$ will share the stage with genre-defining acts from Rob Zombie to A Perfect Circle, Lamb of God, Evanescence and many more.
View this post on Instagram
FULL GREY DAY TOUR 2025 DATES:
08/05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/06 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/08 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
08/09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
08/12 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
08/13 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
08/15 – Somerset, IN – Somerset Amphitheater
08/16 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/17 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
08/19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
08/20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
08/22 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
08/23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/24 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
08/26 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater
08/27 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
08/29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
09/02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater
09/03 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/05 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium
09/06 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/08 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
09/09 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
09/10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
09/12 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/13 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
09/14 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
09/16 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
09/18 – Louisville, KY – Highland Festival Grounds @ KY Expo
09/19 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
09/20 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
09/23 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre
09/24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
09/26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
09/27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
09/28 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
09/30 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
10/01 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
10/03 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
10/04 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
10/05 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
10/07 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
10/08 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
10/10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
10/11 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center