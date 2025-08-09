Tom Odell Drops New Song “Ugly”

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 9th, 2025 - 10:08 PM

Award-winning singer-songwriter Tom Odell has released a new song titled “Ugly” that gives fans a deeper look into the mind of the performer. “Ugly” focuses on Odell’s personal struggles relating to his self-confidence and body image. Regarding the track, Odell explained, “Something I’ve never really talked about is some of my own weird shame around my body, and it feels so uncomfortable to actually say that in a song.” He continued, “But when you say it, it’s really fucking powerful. ‘Ugly’ is an exploration of what it feels like to be a human being – of looking out at the world and feeling like everybody seems to glide through life so easily, but the experience of actually living it yourself is so fraught and it’s not pretty.” The new track was also accompanied by a dimly lit music video that sees the singer performing in front of a large monitor. The monitor features multiple comments about Odell and his music ranging from very positive to very negative. The video points out the overwhelming sense of so many drastically different comments about every aspect of a performer and how these comments can damage the performer’s self-esteem. The facelessness behind the comments adds to the sense of disconnect between person and the words on the screen.

“Ugly” is a part of Odell’s upcoming album, A Wonderful Life which is set to release on September 5. “Ugly” is the third single from A Wonderful Life that Odell has revealed. The two other singles include “Don’t Cry, Put Your Head On My Shoulder” and “Don’t Let Me Go.” Odell performed the latter of the two on CBS Saturday Morning alongside an interview with Anthony Mason. Odell has previously shared that he was inspired to write A Wonderful Life after witnessing the constant horrific news cycle. In his words, the news gives “the sense, almost every week, that the world is ending in some capacity – which it is, for some people.” A Wonderful Life can be pre-ordered here.

Additionally, Odell will be performing the songs from the album on his European arena tour this fall. The tour includes stops at some of the most populated cities and began on August 8. He was joined by The Lumineers for the first few shows. The European leg of the tour begins on September 29 and continues until December 4. Tickets can be purchased here.