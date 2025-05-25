Tom Odell Announces New Album A Wonderful Life For September 2025 Release

Home News Isabella Bergamini May 25th, 2025 - 10:54 PM

Award-winning singer-songwriter Tom Odell has announced that his upcoming album, A Wonderful Life will be released on September 5, 2025. A Wonderful Life was recorded in Church Studios, HOXA and RAK Studios’ legendary Room One (previously used by Radiohead, The Pogues, Ultravox and others) and used all live instruments to create a more authentic sound. Odell was inspired by recent news cycles in which he felt that “almost every week…the world is ending in some capacity—which it is, for some people.” This dread is reflected in the upcoming album’s lyrics which features themes of despair, frustration and helplessness in the modern world.

When discussing the amount of thought Odell put in the lyrics, he emphasized, “I labored over every line. I went in on those words every day, just refining and refining and refining. I can be a bit obsessive, and the obsessive part of me is probably the worst part of me and the bit that I would pay so much money for a therapist to tell me how to lose. But it’s also the bit that does not give up on songs.” Odell’s dedication has been well worth it since he has garnered praise from The Guardian, The Telegraph, Rolling Stone and many others. He has also won a BRIT and Ivor Novello Award in recent years.

Odell will be performing the new songs from A Wonderful Life on his headline European arena tour this fall which will include stops in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin and many more. Fans who preorder the album before 5pm BST on May 27 will receive early access to tickets for the tour. The album can be preordered here. Additionally, Odell has released a preview of what is to come through the release of his first single from the album. The single, “Don’t Cry, Put Your Head On My Shoulder” has been accompanied by a quiet music video featuring the lyrics, which can be viewed here.

Currently, Odell can be found on stage with Billie Eilish for select European arena dates of her sold-out Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour. Immediately afterwards, he will be joining The Lumineers for select U.S. arena dates of their Automatic World Tour this summer. To top it all off, he will also be playing a few intimate performances at clubs in the U.S. and Canada.

A Wonderful Life Track List: