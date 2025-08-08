Secret Chiefs 3 Asked To “Step Aside” From Upcoming Tour Dates With Budos Band

Home News Michelle Grisales August 8th, 2025 - 9:01 PM

Photo credit: Vivianne Navarrete

Secret Chiefs 3 have unexpectedly been removed from their slated co-headlining shows with The Budos Band this summer and fall, despite initially being listed on the 2025 North American tour schedule. Back in April, Secret Chiefs 3 were gearing up for an active year as part of their ambitious “Act III” plan, including a crowdfunding initiative and a series of concerts alongside long-time collaborators The Budos Band through December.

However, recent developments show that they are no longer part of the roster. While the original announcement listed dates such as August 23 in San Francisco, August 24 in Sacramento, October 12 in Pomona and a December 6 stop in Washington, DC, Secret Chiefs 3’s removal signals a change in plans that hasn’t yet been publicly explained.

The band announced their removal on Instagram, “we’ve been asked to step aside from the upcoming Budos Band dates for 2025 for reasons unknown to us.”

The post continued with the band describing their confusion for their removal since they had just finished two successful performances with Budos in Canada. They wrote how the decision was “very odd.” They also informed fans in their post that they are able to receive refunds at point of purchase.

However, they reassured fans that this spare time on their hands will allow them to prepare for a new musical project. “We’ll use the extra time to be even more prepared to see you out there in the USA in 2026. New music in hand!” Needless to say, fans hoping to catch Secret Chiefs 3 during this leg of the tour may find themselves disappointed unless further updates emerge.