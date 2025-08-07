Home News Jasmina Pepic August 7th, 2025 - 7:03 PM

Late in 2021, Sony Pictures and Polygram Entertainment paired up with Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne for a Biopic project on the pair’s life. After the recent death of metal artist and Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, there were some wondering if the project would be canceled. Fortunately, Sony’s Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne biopic will still be moving forward.

According to Blabbermouth a representative for Polygram Entertainment has confirmed that the Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne biopic is still moving forward, and that “they’re currently in negotiations with a director, which could be confirmed very soon.” The biopic will be focusing on the love story between Osbourne and his wife, who also worked as Osbourne’s manager. The film will be scripted by Lee Hall, English writer and lyricist who had also worked on the musical Rocketman, a drama depicting the life of Elton John.

In an April 2024 episode of their revived podcast, the couple and their children Jack and Kelly, spoke on the biopic.”By the time they finish this film, I’ll be dead… I wanna be alive to fucking see it,” Ozzy said, with Sharon adding, “Movies take forever to make. Forever.”

The film is currently being produced by Sharon and her children Jack and Aimée Osbourne via their label Osbourne Media along with executive producers Michele Anthony and David Blackman on behalf of Polygram Entertainment. In 2020, Ozzy stated about the biopic: “From what I understand, it’s about Sharon and I and our relationship. It’s how we met, fell in love, and how we married. She’s my other half. She grew up a lot with me, and I grew up a lot with her.” “I hope it will be a story that everybody can relate to,” Sharon said. “You don’t have to be a fan of the music, because it’s a story about a survivor. No matter what life throws at you, you pick yourself up and you start again. It’s just an amazing story of overcoming everything that’s thrown at you in your life.”