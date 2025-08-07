BEAT & InsideOutMusic Release New Music Video For “Frame By Frame”

Home News Ajala Fields August 7th, 2025 - 11:27 PM

Legendary former King Crimson members Adrian Belew and Tony Levin banded together with guitar virtuoso Steve VaiI and explosive Tool drummer Danny Carey to create BEAT, a creative reinterpretation of the three iconic 80s King Crimson albums – Discipline, Beat and Three Of A Perfect Pair.

In 2024, the ensemble staged 65 standing-room-only shows in North America. They followed this tour with an expansive run of Mexico and South America in 2025. Today, the band and InsideOutMusic / Sony present “Frame By Frame” in front of the release of ‘BEAT LIVE’ on September 26. The video can be viewed below.

When speaking about the song, “Frame By Frame,” Steve Vai offers, “This is a miraculous piece of music. It contains unique, death-defying poly-metric intertwined guitar parts that seamlessly and elegantly support a most gorgeous lyric and vocal melody line. It’s a joy to perform every time. Did I mention that the guitar parts are death-defying?”

The video gives off the vibes of the 80s. The band being outfitted in blazers with shoulder pads really sets it off. It shows the band live in concert with red and blue lighting around them, the lights moving erratically or staying steady in pace with the music. True to what Vai said, the guitar parts are death-defying.

If you want to hear more from BEAT, their live album, ‘BEAT LIVE’, will be released in three configurations. A 3-LP set, a Blu-ray release accompanied by 2-CDs and a 12-page photo booklet, and lastly a limited collector’s edition that will contain the Blu-ray, 2-CDs, a bonus CD and a 36-page artbook. It can be pre-ordered here.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson