From Ashes To New Drops New Song “New Disease” With Music Video

Just a month after announcing their Fall 2025 New Disease Tour dates, alt-Metal band From Ashes To New has released an exciting new music video for their latest song “New Disease”, available to be streamed on all major platforms.

Artistically, the Lancaster, PA outfit have made impact with a distinctive amalgam of hard rock, hip-hop, electronic, and alternative music, combined with songs that bracingly capture their generation’s anxieties including this new song that emphasizes the impact of trend jumping.

Following their 2023 Blackout album, From Ashes To New has intensified their sound and vision with this newest release “New Disease”, a powerful song that highlights the harsh nature of trendhopping. “Every day there’s a new trend,” says one of the band’s vocalists, Matt Brandyberry, about the song’s theme. “Every day there’s a new wave of people going out of their way to be recognized no matter the cost. We are hypnotized by our vices…we will kill ourselves to be noticed.”

Keeping in theme with the song’s message, the music video uses intense yet familiar altmetal visuals that evoke an energized feeling. The band playing against a background that keeps in tempo with the song keeps it simple and classic rather than trendy.

Make sure to check out the new video.

There’s a chance to see “New Disease” live and in person, when they play in Warped Tour November 15 in Orlando, FL, and the Louder Than Life festival September 18 in Louisville, KY—ahead of their much-anticipated headlining “New Disease Tour.” It runs September 20 through November 14. Tickets are available now at FromAshesToNew.com.