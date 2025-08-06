Cut Copy Share Hypnotic New Single “Still See Love”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 6th, 2025 - 7:00 AM

Australian electronic band Cut Copy have returned with the release of a brand new single entitled “Still See Love.” The track serves as the latest sample from their forthcoming seventh studio album Moments which is set to arrive on September 5 via Cutters Records/The Orchard.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, vocalist Dan Whitford offered, “‘Still See Love’ was a tune that came together pretty quickly, written about a couple clinging to what’s left of a relationship as it slowly capsizes. My idea was to make a song that had a verse and chorus that came from different worlds. I love the sense of contrast we achieved in this song. It’s constantly flipping back and forth between worlds and it almost feels like it exists in two places at once.”

The band is set to hit the road come September with a handful of dates in their homeland. They will then be kicking off the North American leg of the tour on November 10 with a show in Seattle, Washington. Throughout the month, they will be stopping off in Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Buffalo, Brooklyn, Pittsburgh and Chicago. They will be closing out the trek with a show in Miami, Florida on November 25.

Cut Copy Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

11/10 – Showbox – Seattle, WA

11/11 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR

11/13 – The Recency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA

11/14 – The Bellwether – Los Angeles, CA

11/16 – Corona Capital – Mexico City, MX

11/18 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

11/19 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

11/20 – Electric City – Buffalo, NY

11/21 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY

11/22 – Roxian Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA

11/23 – Ramova Theater – Chicago, IL

11/25 – ZeyZey (Zaku Stage) – Miami, FL

Photo credit: Richard Saethang