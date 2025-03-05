The Jesus Lizard Unveil Slow-Burning New Single “I’m Tired Of Being Your Mother”

Home News Michael Ferrara March 5th, 2025 - 4:14 PM

The Jesus Lizard is back again with more music. Baring the release of their last single “Westside”, they have released another song following that called ‘I’m Tired Of Being Your Mother”. This is also the final post Rack, their 2024 album, digital single and the last preview of the band’s three-song Record Store Day exclusive EP, Flux. The band is exploiting their unique and intricate ways of sound, giving fans more and more of a taste from what is to come. Listen to the new single below.

The Jesus Lizard is a pioneering noise rock band known for their intense, chaotic sound and electrifying live performances. Formed in the late 1980s, the band blends aggressive punk energy with intricate musicianship, led by the raw, unpredictable stage presence of frontman David Yow. In 2024 and 2025, The Jesus Lizard has made a major comeback, releasing new music for the first time in years and embarking on a long-awaited tour. Their recent album has been praised for capturing their signature ferocity while pushing their sound forward, reaffirming their influence on underground rock and proving their relevance in today’s scene.

The Jesus Lizard’s new song, I’m Tired of Being Your Mother, is a unique and explosive track that channels frustration, exhaustion and rebellion. With jagged guitars and David Yow’s signature unhinged vocals, the song explores themes of emotional labor, codependency and breaking free from toxic cycles. It has representation of defiance and self-liberation, embodying the band’s relentless energy while delivering a cathartic anthem for those seeking independence and personal empowerment.