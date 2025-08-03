Kathleen Edwards Releases Two New Songs “Little Red Ranger” And “When the Truth Comes Out”

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 3rd, 2025 - 8:39 PM

Country singer Kathleen Edwards has released two new songs to further tease her upcoming album, Billionaire which is set to release on August 22. Billionaire includes ten tracks and was produced by Jason Isbell and Gena Johnson. Edwards has already released three tracks from the album, titled “Say Goodbye, Tell No One,” “Pine” and “Save Your Soul.” The latter of the three has already reached the top 10 on the Americana Radio chart and is currently at #23 on the Triple A chart. Edwards has now released two additional songs from Billionaire, titled “Little Red Ranger” and “When the Truth Comes Out.”

The two new singles are heartfelt and soothing as many of Edwards’ songs are. In “Little Red Ranger,” Edwards shares her story about the difficulty of seeing a child move far away and what she learned from the experience. Edwards dedicated the song partly to “the Canadian boy who moves to LA to pursue his dreams and his heart,” and another part to “the mom and dad wondering if their kid will decide to set down roots somewhere far away.” She added her personal philosophy, saying, “Bird in a tree if you look away, you miss the chance to see it fly away. Life unfolds before you in real time, looking back just to see you weren’t paying attention when it was happening.” It is because of this message that Edwards stated she felt the most attached to “Little Red Ranger” out of any other song on the album. She also shared her love for Matt Sucich’s backing vocals which compliment her voice very well.

In contrast, “When the Truth Comes Out” has a more distant connection to Edwards. Edwards shared, “I wrote this for a good friend who had a lot of people fall out of her life in a short period of time. Watching her go through it reminded me: people have short memories, they love the safety of keeping the most famous person in the room comfortable, a false narrative is more convenient than rocking the boat.” Regarding the message of the song, she explained, “The truth isn’t always popular, but in time it’s the thing that you can hold on to when other’s backs are turned.” Billionaire can be pre-ordered here.