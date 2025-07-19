Emma Louise And Flume Share New Track “Easy Goodbye” And Announce New Album Dumb For August 2025 Release

Home News Isabella Bergamini July 19th, 2025 - 11:08 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Australian multi-hyphenate artist Emma Louise has joined forces with Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Flume to create the 10-track collaborative album, DUMB which is set to release on August 22. DUMB is one of Louise’s most personal albums yet since it deals with themes of self-worth and capability. In particular, the album title hit close to home for the singer as she shared, “Growing up undiagnosed neurodivergent, I often felt dumb- struggling at school, forgetting things, silencing myself to fit in. In the studio, whenever we got stuck, Harley and I would laugh and say ‘make it dumb’ to stop overthinking. It worked every time.” She continued, “At first, naming the album DUMB felt irreverent and freeing, but later I realized how deeply it connected to my own fear of being seen as stupid and unworthy. This album is me reclaiming that word, letting go of shame, and promising myself I’ll never abandon my voice again.”

Although DUMB does not come out until August 22, it can be pre-saved here. Additionally, fans can get a peek at what to expect with the album’s first single, “Easy Goodbye.” The simple yet interestingly produced single demonstrates the album’s theme of self-worth as Louise questions if she is as the title suggests, an “Easy Goodbye.” DUMB was entirely co-written by Louise and Flume with Flume adding his signature glitchy production. DUMB is not the first time the two have collaborated either. The two artists have collaborated multiple times over the years with the most notable being Louise’s feature on the track “Hollow,” which was a part of Flume’s 2022 album, Palaces. Flume has also continued to collaborate with multiple known artists, even bringing JPEGMAFIA out of a two-year hiatus.

DUMB Tracklist: