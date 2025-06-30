Deerhoof Takes Their Music Off of Spotify After Daniel Ek AI Battletech Investment “We Don’t Want Our Music Killing People”

Home News Michelle Grisales June 30th, 2025 - 7:57 PM

Rock band Deerhoof has announced they are pulling all their music from Spotify in protest of the platform’s co-founder Daniel Ek’s recent financial backing of a controversial artificial intelligence warfare firm. Brooklynvegan reported that their decision isn’t about low royalty payments or long standing grievances about the streaming giant’s treatment of musicians. Instead, the band cites moral and ethical concerns after learning that Ek invested roughly $700 million in Helsing, an AI company specializing in military technology, and now serves as its chairman.

In an Instagram post, the band wrote, “We don’t want our music involved in killing people. We don’t want any form of our success linked to AI-powered warfare.”

For Deerhoof the choice to exit the platform was relatively straightforward, as they rely more heavily on touring income than streaming revenue. Still, they acknowledged that not all musicians are in a position to make the same decision and expressed solidarity with those who remain on Spotify for financial reasons.

The band voiced deeper concerns about the direction of global tech and warfare, “Computerized killing removes the last shreds of human empathy from decision-making. Spotify is helping fund that future.” They also accused Spotify of becoming a “data-mining scam” disguised as a music service.

Deerhoof’s label, Joyful Noise Recordings, backed the decision. In a public statement, the label condemned the increasing ties between tech corporations and the arms industry and encouraged fans to support musicians directly through purchases on platforms like Bandcamp.

While Spotify will no longer host their music, Deerhoof’s discography including their recent album Noble and Godlike in Ruin remains available on Apple Music, TIDAL, Amazon and other alternatives.

In their Instagram post, the band joked about choosing a new corporate partner, sarcastically endorsing Doordash. “We’re honored to be able to soften the blow of quitting Spotify by announcing our upcoming corporate partnership with @doordash” … “We believe in their profit-driven values and ‘screw-the-worker’ vision as they do ours.”

Deerhoof is currently on the road, with tour dates running from July 22nd in Bristol, UK through October 5 in Denton, TX. The run includes multiple UK and European shows before heading back to the U.S. for a string of fall performances.