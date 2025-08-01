Chris Beattie Formerly of Hatebreed Files Lawsuit Against The Band

Home News Leila DeJoui August 1st, 2025 - 7:17 PM

The bassist, Chris Beattie, has filed for a lawsuit against the band he was formerly a member of, Hatebreed. According to an article by Loudwire, the bassist was a co-founding member, but was removed from the band in November of 2024. He was removed from the band in November of 2024, however the news was not public until February of 2025. Beattie and the vocalist, Jamey Jasta, were the only two original members remaining in the band since they began in 1994. Beattie has filed for a lawsuit for alleged unpaid profits.

The lawsuit was filed on July 30, which claims that Jasta allegedly removed Beattie from the band in an attempt to receive a larger share of the band’s profits. In 2015, there were reports that stated both Beattie and Jasta would be entitled to 25 percent of the sales and revenues from merchandise, while the other members of the band would receive 12.5 percent of the sales. However, allegedly Beattie and the other band members had no insight into how the finances were being distributed.

Beattie also claimed that Jasta allegedly expressed “erratic behavior” before the bass player was removed from the band. Some of the alleged behavior included berating and belittling the tour and road crew and publicly posting about being stressed, burned out and having too much on his plate. Beattie had posted a statement on his Instagram account regarding his removal from the band.