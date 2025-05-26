We Came As Romans Share New Single “No Rest For The Dreamer”

Home News Juliet Paiz May 26th, 2025 - 5:31 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizv

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

We Came As Romans have returned with a new single, “No Rest for the Dreamer,” a song that is filled with emotion and grit. First revealed to fans during their set at Welcome To Rockville, the track captures the spirit of the band.

The song opens with a beautiful riff and immediately spirals into a dark, melodic storm. It’s heavy, but also layered with emotion, especially in the chorus, which may be one of the most hauntingly beautiful songs the band has ever written. Dave Stephens’ vocals shift between defiant and vulnerable as he delivers a message for anyone who’s still chasing something more, despite the weight they carry.

“This song is for the ones still fighting for their future,” Stephens said. “The ones who can’t sleep because they’re not done yet.” That line echoes in the song’s tension, a battle between exhaustion and hope. Lyrics like, “So why are you standing in the rain? What do you want to wash away?” make the track feel like both confrontation and desire.

“No Rest for the Dreamer” follows the powerful single “Bad Luck” and continues the band’s journey. With their Bad Luck World Tour kicking off this July, the song sets the tone for what’s ahead, honest, heavy and full of heart. This new single is a song meant for those refusing to give up, no matter how tired they are.

The band proves that they will always support their fans, through their music and actions. Last year in October they had to cancel their show due to issues with venue security. They stated “Out of an abundance of caution for the protection of all of the fans, our own touring party (all 4 bands & crew), & the venue staff – all parties agreed that the best move was to cancel the show. We can’t tell you how disappointed we are that we were not able to play.”