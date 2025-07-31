Vans Warped Tour Announces 2026 Long Beach Dates

Home News Katie Poon July 31st, 2025 - 2:37 PM

The Vans Warped Tour announced new dates for a 2026 festival in Long Beach, California. The 2026 festival will be held July 25 and 26, 2026, with the presale going live this Friday at 9 AM PST.

The creators announced the dates during the Vans Warped Tour 30th anniversary celebration, which drew more than 80,000 attendees to the Shoreline Waterfront in Long Beach, California, after a six-year hiatus.

The Vans Warped Tour is recognized as the largest traveling music festival in the United States and the longest-running touring music festival in North America. The festival hosts a variety of music genres like metal, hip hop, pop, pop-punk, reggae, and more, despite originating as a way to discover emerging punk and metal talent.

The Vans Warped Tour had seen a plausible end in 2018 before the announcement of its revival with recent 2025 shows for its 30th anniversary. With new dates for 2026, the festival continues its dedication to providing platforms for established and up-and-coming artists.