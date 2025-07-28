FireAid Claims “Misinformation” Regarding The Allegations That Funds Raised For L.A. Wildfire Relief Were Not Distributed to Victims

Home News Michelle Grisales July 28th, 2025 - 4:59 PM

FireAid has released a formal statement rejecting allegations that the $100 million raised for wildfire victims in the Los Angeles area has not reached those most affected. NME reported that the nonprofit organization insists it remains committed to financial transparency and responsible distribution, following reports suggesting that funds are allegedly not going directly to individual victims.

In January, FireAid organized two massive benefit concerts at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum. The events, which featured performances from artists like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, Green Day and No Doubt, were livestreamed to more than 50 million viewers worldwide.

According to FireAid’s official site, the concerts raised an estimated $100 million through donations, ticket and merchandise sales and corporate sponsorships. FireAid says it has already distributed $50 million in February, followed by another $25 million in June. The remaining $25 million is reportedly set to be released by the end of 2025.

Recent reports have allegedly claimed that the relief funds are being funneled to nonprofit organizations rather than given directly to wildfire victims. In response, FireAid called the claims “misinformation” and emphasized their efforts to give the public a “transparent view into how FireAid is putting their dollars to work.”

The organization noted that The Los Angeles Times had contacted more than 100 grant recipients and determined that “FireAid was an urgent lifeline in the worst of the disaster and beyond.”

FireAid also stated that all recipient nonprofits must report how they use the funds. “Each recipient is required to report on fund usage to ensure full transparency and impact,” the statement read. “The year-end results, which are due in December 2025, will be audited by FireAid’s auditor, KPMG.”

A full list of grantee organizations is available on the FireAid website. The nonprofit says it will continue publishing updates on how relief is being delivered to people impacted by the fires.

“While there is much more work to do, the money raised through FireAid is delivering much needed assistance to as many people as possible,” they wrote.

Among the recipients named earlier this year are LA Commons, MusiCares Foundation, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, the Music Health Alliance and several arts-focused community groups