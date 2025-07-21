Funds From FireAid Concert Reportedly Going to Non-Profits Instead Of Victims Directly

Home News Michelle Grisales July 21st, 2025 - 2:52 PM

According to Stereogum, the FireAid concert, held to support those impacted by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, is facing scrutiny as questions arise over the whereabouts of the $100 million it reportedly collected. The event, which included an unexpected Nirvana reunion as well as high-profile performances from artists such as Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish, was hosted this past January at the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum.

However, months later, many wildfire survivors are left wondering why they haven’t received any of the promised assistance. One journalist leading the investigation into the distribution of the funds is Sue Pascoe, an LA-based reporter and founder of the outlet Circling The News.

During a recent television interview, Pascoe revealed her efforts to obtain clarity from the Annenberg Foundation, which was assigned the responsibility of managing the disbursement of the raised funds.

Pascoe said that in April, she contacted the foundation and was told that the money was earmarked strictly for nonprofit organizations, not for individuals affected by the fires. She emphasized the ambiguity surrounding how the money was allocated, noting that while 120 nonprofits initially received $50 million, the specific amounts granted to each remain undisclosed. An additional $25 million was distributed last month.

When asked about the process used to evaluate fund recipients, Pascoe said, “I think they’re not helping the victims at all.” She added, “This FireAid money is not helping the people. It’s helping nonprofits, many of them who have executives that are getting a six-figure salary. The money is not going to the victims that you wanted the money to go to.”

Public figures have also weighed in, including reality TV personality Spencer Pratt, who reposted the interview with the blunt caption: “100 million dollar fire aid scam.”