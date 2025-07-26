Connecticut’s Soundside Festival Canceled Due To “Circumstances Beyond Our Control”

Home News Samantha Mason July 26th, 2025 - 5:47 PM

Connecticut music festival Soundside has been cancelled, according to officials. Slated to take place on September 27 and 28 of this year, it was announced that low projected attendance “may have been to blame” for the decision. The lineup was set to feature The Killers, Vampire Weekend, Hozier, The Last Dinner Party, Weezer, and more.

This would have been the fourth year the festival has taken place. Taking place at Seaside Park in Connecticut, past lineups have included Noah Kahan, Norah Jones Goo Goo Dolls, Teddy Swims, and other major acts. The fourth year of the festival was announced back in March 2025, but was cancelled in a statement with organizers citing “circumstances beyond our control.”

This is not the first time that the Soundside Festival has faced issues. Shortly before last year’s festival weekend, the Foo Fighters backed out at the last minute, disappointing fans and ticket holders. Luckily, both Jack White and Greta Van Fleet stepped in to fill the slot.

The organization of this festival in Connecticut was important to the local community, as Bridgeport’s mayor, Joe Ganim, stated last year: “In past years, this festival has drawn in over 50,000 visitors. I am sure this year it will again draw tens of thousands who will get to experience all that Bridgeport has to offer. This is another example of how Bridgeport is ‘on the move’ as we strengthen our legacy of being the music and entertainment capital of Connecticut.”

It’s unclear if low ticket sales, venue issues, or other technical complications are to blame. Heads of the festival assured fans that they would receive a full refund in as short as 30 days. The statement on the official website reads:

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, Soundside Music Festival has been cancelled. Tickets will be refunded to the original method of payment in as little as 30 days depending on your bank’s processing time.”