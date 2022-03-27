Flock Of Dimes Announce New Album Head Of Roses: Phantom Limb For April 2022 Release; Share New Song And Video “It Just Goes On”

Home News Anaya Bufkin March 27th, 2022 - 4:35 PM

Flock of Dimes has announced thatchy have a new album on the way! On April 15, Flock of Dimes’ Head of Roses: Phantom Limb, which is a collection of unreleased tracks written around the same time as Head of Roses, previously unheard demos, favorite live performances and covers, will be released via Sub Pop. Along with the announcement of the new album, the new official video for “It Just Goes On”, which was co-directed by Jenn Wesner and Spence Kelly, has just been released.

The video for “It Just Goes On” shows Wesner at a small, but fun New Year’s party with all of her friends. The only problem is that she’s the only party-goer not having a good time. She sits between two couples, stands still on the dance floor and hangs out in the hallway. On the subject of her new single, Wesner says, “This is perhaps one of the most simple and direct songs I’ve ever made (and, also, one of my favorites!)–so it made sense to try and create a video that is similarly straightforward and heart-on-sleeve.” Watch the video below.

The album’s tracklist includes “It Just Goes On” and “Through Me”, which was released in October 2021. It also includes the old, acoustic demo of “Lightning” and a handful of previously unreleased Head of Roses outtakes.

Tracklisting:

1. It Just Goes On (Recorded at Sunfair Studios in Joshua Tree, CA)*

2. Go With Good (Recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)*

3. Price of Blue (NPR “Tiny Desk” version; Recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)

4. Through Me (Adult Swim Singles Series contribution; Recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)

5. Wonder (Recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)*

6. Two (Live at Betty’s Version; Recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)

7. Hard Way (Live at KEXP version; Recorded at Sunfair Studios in Joshua Tree, CA)*

8. The Weakness in Me (Joan Armatrading cover; Recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)*

9. Like So Much Desire (Live piano version; Recorded at Manifold Recording in Pittsboro, NC)*

10. One More Hour (Live at Betty’s Version; Recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)

11. Lightning (Acoustic Demo; Recorded in the B room at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)*

12. Amelia (Joni Mitchell cover; Recorded at home in Carrboro, NC & Ko Arts Residency program at The Columns in New Orleans, LA)*

13. Awake for the Sunrise (Live at Betty’s Version; Recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)*

14. Spring in Winter (Solo piano version; Recorded at Manifold Recording in Pittsboro, NC)*

*Available for first time on DSPs