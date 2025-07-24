Fans Campaign to Rename Birmingham Airport and Download Festival Stage to Honor Ozzy Osbourne

Home News Leila DeJoui July 24th, 2025 - 8:01 PM

Fans of the late artist, Ozzy Osbourne, have been pushing to rename Birmingham Airport and a stage Download Festival after him, according to an article by NME. Just a few days ago, on July 22, the frontman of Black Sabbath passed away at the age of 76. Since then, many fans and public figures have shared their appreciation for the musician and their sadness from his passing. Many tributes have been made, some including from Adam Sandler, Alice Cooper, Elton John and many more. Even some messages have been shared by his bandmates from Black Sabbath, which are Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler.

Since his passing, many fans are suggesting that the airport located in his hometown, Birmingham, should be renamed in celebration of the heavy metal artist. There is a petition that has been made on Change.org, which was created by Dan Hudson, co-host of A Gay And A Nongay podcast. “Ozzy Osbourne was the most important musician ever to hail from Birmingham,” said Hudson. “Ozzy’s influence on music and culture is undeniable. Naming our international airport after him would be a fitting tribute to his extraordinary career and contributions to the arts.” In just less than two days, over 5,000 people have signed the campaign. Hudson also mentions how other airports in the United Kingdom are also named after well-known public figures, for example, the John Lennon Airport which is located in Liverpool. The campaign has been getting a lot of momentum and even more people signing up.