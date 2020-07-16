P.O.S Shares Apology for Abuse Allegations and Says He’s Stepping Away From Music

Home News Adam Benavides July 16th, 2020 - 8:37 PM

Photo by Raymond Flotat

Minneapolis rapper and Doomtree member P.O.S (real name Stefon Alexander) shared a new apology today via Doomtree’s official website following a flurry of allegations of abuse toward women made against him late last month. In his statement, P.O.S acknowledges he let down his fans and fellow Doomtree artists before explaining he will be “stepping away from music” to focus on getting professional help and making amends with those he has hurt.

From P.O.S in his note posted on Doomtree.net:

“I have used womxn--made a pattern of deceiving and manipulating them, sometimes for years. I have made big commitments I didn’t intend to keep. I have carried on multiple relationships at once without honestly informing everyone involved–depriving them of the ability to make informed decisions about their sexual health and big life choices. I have confused sexual gratification for ego gratification and meaningful intimacy, causing many womxn real and lasting pain. No one deserves to be treated like that. It is selfish and inexcusable. My reckless behavior has hurt my partners, my family, and my friends in Doomtree–I lied to my crew and my closest friends in the same way I lied to the womxn in my life.” Until this point, I have always put my music first, but now I need to focus on getting my head and my heart right. That means getting professional help for myself, and trying to aid in the healing process for those I’ve hurt, if they’re interested,” he explains. “In the near term, that means having honest, difficult conversations offline, and stepping away from music to fully focus on this work. It will be my life’s work to make amends for what I can, to learn to live more honestly in the world, and to become a better human. I am sorry.”

Last month, fellow Doomtree member Dessa shared a poignant video to Instagram shortly after hearing of the initial allegations, prompting additional statements and reactions from other Doomtree members. In the video, she holds back tears while discussing the accusations and eventually addresses P.O.S directly saying, “You are not allowed, Stef, to ruin the good names of the other members of this crew who are crying in the house behind me, to try to open their hearts in a way to love.”

Dessa and P.O.S were in a relationship for several years, which she detailed in her 2019 memoir, My Own Devices: True Stories From the Road on Music, Science, and Senseless Love.

June also saw allegations of abuse and misogyny surface around other artists in the Twin Cities alternative hip-hop scene, namely rappers Prof and Dem Atlas of the iconic Minneapolis rap label Rhymesayers. The label ultimately dropped the artists shortly afterward.

