Wargasm Announces Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single & Video “Vigilantes”

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

The metal icons Wargasm have returned, with the announcement of a Summer 2025 North American Tour. They also released additionally alongside the tour announcement a new song titled “Vigilantes”, with and accompanying music video. The Summer 2025 Tour will be at the tail end of the season, giving fans one last ride before the seasons close. This will be the bands first-ever headlining tour of the U.S.. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 25 at 10am local time. Get tickets here. Listen to the new song and watch along to music video below.

Wargasm is a British electro-punk duo formed in 2018, consisting of Sam Matlock and Milkie Way. Known for their aggressive fusion of punk rock, heavy metal and electronic music, the band brings high energy and politically charged lyrics to the forefront. With tracks like “Spit” and “Salma Hayek,” Wargasm has gained a cult following for their chaotic live performances and bold aesthetic, quickly establishing themselves as a fresh and rebellious voice in the alternative scene.

The new single “Vigilantes” is a fierce anthem about taking justice into your own hands when the system fails. The track blends metal and electronic chaos, echoing rebellion and resistance. The accompanying video features dystopian visuals, masked figures and riotous energy, symbolizing uprising and the power of collective defiance against oppression.