Polica Announce New Album Dreams Go For October 2025 Release, Shares Title Track

Home News Katie Poon July 17th, 2025 - 1:05 AM

Poliça announced an upcoming sixth album on Wednesday, titled Dreams Go, set to release on October 17. The American pop band also released the album’s title track alongside the announcement. Dreams Go follows Poliça’s 2022 album, Madness.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, the album will mark the final sessions the American pop band has with bassist Chris Bierden following his glioblastoma diagnosis, which led to his inability to play. New bassist Alex Nutter plays on the album alongside drummers Ben Ivascu and Drew Christopherson.

Dreams Go was produced by the band’s Ryan Olsen with additional work from producer Peder Mannerfelt. The tracklist includes 8 tracks, including the title song, “Dreams Go”. Zoe Prinds photographed the album’s cover art with design done by Vance Wellenstein.

The relaxed and subtle rhythm combined with the soft vocals of the title track, “Dreams Go”, contributes to the song’s uplifting meaning. In an Instagram post from the Poliça Instagram account, the band thanked those who worked on the single and explained the song’s meaning to “let go.”

“So happy to get this out to everyone. Huge thanks to everyone who polished this song up and got it ready for the world to hear,” Poliça wrote. “It’s a song about letting go of long-held dreams to venture out for what else there can be for us.”

The band released a studio version of the single and a live performance of the song.

Dreams Go Tracklist:

Carlines Wound Up Revival Creeping Wasted Me Li5a She Knows Me Dreams Go

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat