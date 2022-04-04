Poliça Announces New Album Madness For June 2022 Release, Shares New Single “Alive”

Home News Lauren Floyd April 4th, 2022 - 2:29 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Poliça have two sweet announcements this week: their new album Madness coming June 3rd and the release of their new electrifying single “Alive” ready for your listening pleasure today. Madness will release via Memphis Industries with pre-save options available now.

The Minneapolis-based synth band of singer, Channy Leaneagh, producer, Ryan Olson, bassist, Chris Bierden and drummers, Ben Ivascu and Drew Christopherson recorded majority of the upcoming project in 2020-2021 in Olson’s Minneapolis studio with lyrics written and recorded by Channy Leaneagh. Of the track, Channy said “Bad things happen, the fire goes out; even with the best flammables it stays dark until nothing matters becomes the fire itself.” Madness is an experimental broadening of the 4 piece family band of Bierden (bass), Christopherson and Ben Ivascu (drums) to include the personified production tool “AllOvers(c)”, designed by Olson and fellow producer and sound-artist Seth Rosetter. It’s also co-produced by Dustin Zahn, Alex Ridha and Alex Nutter.

The lyrics and striking artwork for Madness are described by Channy as follows: “I am here for you all and I am never truly myself here. I am her for you all and I am never truly her.” Listen to the new revved up single “Alive” below and get ready for Polica on tour this summer with five-piece rock band Wilsen.

Madness Tracklist:

1. Alive

2. Violence

3. Away

4. Madness

5. Blood

6. Fountain

7. Sweet Memz

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat