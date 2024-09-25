Eivør Announces Winter 2025 U.S. Tour Dates With Sylvaine

Home News Cristian Garcia September 25th, 2024 - 11:02 PM

Faroese singer-songwriter Eivør Pálsdóttir has announced a string of North American tours for Winter 2025. Starting February 2nd, 2025, Eivør will tour in support of her new album Enn on Season of Mist, which will also feature supporting artist and label-mates Sylvaine.

In a press release Eivør, has given her thoughts on touring the North American continent:

“I am thrilled to announce that I will be bringing my ENN album tour to the US and Canada throughout February of next year”, says Eivør, who last visited the continent in 2022. “These will be full band shows with only a limited number of tickets available. Our label friend Sylvaine will be joining us as support.”

“I am beyond excited to finally be back playing in North America with my first-ever solo tour of the content”, Sylvaine says. “The wonderfully magical Eivør and I are about to hit the road together here in Europe – something I’ve looked forward to all of 2024 – and I am so very glad we get to bring this package over to our fans in North America next year”.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 27th at 10 AM Local time. However, a special fan pre-sale will begin tomorrow, September 26th at 10 AM Local Time. Tickets are available at eivor.com. Use the password ENN to access the special pre-sale on Thursday.

Eivør USA & Canada Tour 2025 w/ special guest Sylvaine:

02/02/25 – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl

02/04/25 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

02/05/25 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

02/07/25 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe du Nord

02/08/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

02/11/25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

02/12/25 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

02/14/25 – Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center

02/15/25 – Madison, WI – Majestic

02/16/25 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

02/18/25 – Toronto, ON – Great Hall

02/19/25 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

02/21/25 – Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre

02/22/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

02/23 /25- Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore