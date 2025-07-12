Jon Batiste Announces New Album Big Money For August 2025 Release, Shares Title Track & Video

Home News Samantha Mason July 12th, 2025 - 3:08 PM

Jon Batiste, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, has announced his next studio album, Big Money. His ninth album to date, the musical extraordinaire says that this album “is a circus of love. Drawing on the absurdity, chaos, spectacle, drama and comedy of life being akin to a circus.”

Collaborators on the project include No I.D., Randy Newman and more. Batiste also released a single from the new album by the same name, “Big Money” on July 13. The tune is a feel-good and lighthearted track. The jovial instrumentals pair well with Batiste’s message of what a life worth living looks like: “You can buy a house, but you can’t buy a home / You can be surrounded and still be alone / Oh, Lord/ You can be living the life but not living the dream / It seems / Mama said, “Boy, don’t you be no dummy / Everybody chasin’ that big, big money” (Big money).”

The music video for the titular track matches the uplifting and playful vibe of the track. It’s theatrical, thoughtful and fun to watch. Batiste plays a scheming salesman trying to sell “magic grain” to a group of townspeople. Propped up against a background of an old-fashioned America (think 1930’s farm), the setting is perfect in delivering Batiste’s message. Throughout the video, you see Batiste make money from his “magic” grain, and escapes just in time as his customers realize the magic grain is actually anything but. It’s a perfect visual representation of the messaging of the song; everyone is trying to make it, but at what cost? The video is a tongue-in-cheek representation that everyone is after “big money”, but a truly rich life comes from the intangible: relationships, happiness, peace and so on.

Jon Batiste summed it up the best in a recent Instagram post: “Money is valuable because we collectively have decided it to be so. But the things that are eternally valuable and enduring last forever even when currency changes. That’s where the BIG money is.”

Listen to the song and watch the “Big Money” video here:

Big Money is set to release on August 22, 2025. The entire track list is as follows:

Lean On My Love (feat. Andra Day) Big Money Lonely Avenue (feat. Randy Newman) Petrichor Do It All Again Pinnacle At All Maybe Angels (feat. No ID)

Batiste will be embarking on the Big Money Tour at the end of this summer, playing the first show in Kansas City. A comprehensive list of his shows can be found here: