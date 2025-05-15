Jon Batiste Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Colin King
On May 15, 2025, Grammy-award winner Jon Batiste announced his nation-wide tour. His tour, The Big Money Tour: Jon Batiste Plays America, is for his forthcoming project and this is his second headlining run. His new tour will begin Aug. 27 at The Midland in Kansas City, Missouri. The Big Money Tour will be playing at 30 different locations throughout the United States, including Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, two nights at the Encore Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, and a special co-bill with the Queen of Motown Records, Diana Ross, at The Muny is St. Louis, Missouri.
Tickets will be available for artist presales on Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. The local presales will follow on Monday, May 19 at 10 a.m. and the general public on-sale begins Tuesday, May 20 at 10 a.m.
The Big Money Tour will unfold like a multi-act musical journey. The goal of the tour is to connect the audience to Batiste’s roots, his evolution and the movement he is building through his music. “We’re living in a complicated time, and music has this incredible ability to reframe what we’re feeling, to help us keep going,” said Batiste. “These shows are meant to be healing, liberating, and unforgettable.” His tour will feature selections from his critically acclaimed catalog alongside new material performed live for the first time. His shows will blend structure with spontaneity and become a “creative church,” a space for joy, openness and collective experience.
The Big Money Tour: Jon Batiste Plays America 2025 Dates:
08/27 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
08/28 – St. Louis, MO – The Muny (co-bill with Diana Ross)
08/29 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre
08/31 – Santa Fe, NM – The Santa Fe Opera
09/01 – Santa Fe, NM – The Santa Fe Opera
09/03 – Vail, CO – The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre
09/04 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/06 – Las Vegas, NV – Encore Theater
09/07 – Las Vegas, NV – Encore Theater
09/08 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
09/10 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
09/11 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
09/16 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater
09/18 – Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery
09/19 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shelly at Jacob’s Park
09/20 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
09/24 – Madison, WI – The Orpheum Theater
09/25 – Madison, WI – The Orpheum Theater
09/27 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
09/28 – Omaha, NE – The Astro
10/01 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House
10/04 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
10/05 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
10/08 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
10/09/ – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Au-Rene Theater
10/10 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center – Walt Disney Theater *On Sale June 6
10/11 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10/21 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
10/22 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium
10/24 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
10/26 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre
10/28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Hall
10/30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
10/3 – Washington, DC – The Anthem