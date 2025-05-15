Jon Batiste Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Leila DeJoui May 15th, 2025 - 7:52 PM

Photo Credit: Colin King

On May 15, 2025, Grammy-award winner Jon Batiste announced his nation-wide tour. His tour, The Big Money Tour: Jon Batiste Plays America, is for his forthcoming project and this is his second headlining run. His new tour will begin Aug. 27 at The Midland in Kansas City, Missouri. The Big Money Tour will be playing at 30 different locations throughout the United States, including Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, two nights at the Encore Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, and a special co-bill with the Queen of Motown Records, Diana Ross, at The Muny is St. Louis, Missouri.

Tickets will be available for artist presales on Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. The local presales will follow on Monday, May 19 at 10 a.m. and the general public on-sale begins Tuesday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

The Big Money Tour will unfold like a multi-act musical journey. The goal of the tour is to connect the audience to Batiste’s roots, his evolution and the movement he is building through his music. “We’re living in a complicated time, and music has this incredible ability to reframe what we’re feeling, to help us keep going,” said Batiste. “These shows are meant to be healing, liberating, and unforgettable.” His tour will feature selections from his critically acclaimed catalog alongside new material performed live for the first time. His shows will blend structure with spontaneity and become a “creative church,” a space for joy, openness and collective experience.

The Big Money Tour: Jon Batiste Plays America 2025 Dates:

08/27 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

08/28 – St. Louis, MO – The Muny (co-bill with Diana Ross)

08/29 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre

08/31 – Santa Fe, NM – The Santa Fe Opera

09/01 – Santa Fe, NM – The Santa Fe Opera

09/03 – Vail, CO – The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre

09/04 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/06 – Las Vegas, NV – Encore Theater

09/07 – Las Vegas, NV – Encore Theater

09/08 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

09/10 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

09/11 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

09/16 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

09/18 – Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery

09/19 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shelly at Jacob’s Park

09/20 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

09/24 – Madison, WI – The Orpheum Theater

09/25 – Madison, WI – The Orpheum Theater

09/27 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

09/28 – Omaha, NE – The Astro

10/01 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House

10/04 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

10/05 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

10/08 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

10/09/ – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Au-Rene Theater

10/10 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center – Walt Disney Theater *On Sale June 6

10/11 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/21 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

10/22 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

10/24 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

10/26 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

10/28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Hall

10/30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

10/3 – Washington, DC – The Anthem