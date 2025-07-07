Idlewild Announce New Self-Titled Album For October 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Stay Out Of Place”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 7th, 2025 - 3:13 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Scottish indie punk band Idlewild has announced their 10th album and first in six years. The upcoming album is self-titled and will be out on October 3, through V2 Records. “We’re looking back without being nostalgic and we were thinking about all the songs we’d made and the new songs we were making,” says frontman Roddy Woombel. “For the first time we were referencing ourselves, not in a nostalgic way, in a positive, creative way, realizing that we had a ‘sound’ and the songs we were writing should celebrate that. After it was all recorded and done, it felt fitting to simply title it Idlewild.”

The first single is its opening track, “Stay Out of Place,” which has Idlewild’s signature anthemic style all over it. “Walt Whitman was right, we do contain ‘multitudes’ – there is more than one ‘us’ in there – we’re choosing a voice from among the many voices,” Woomble says. “This is especially interesting in a band context, because it’s not just one voice, but five voices collaborating, over time.”

The artist adds: “We arrange the world in our own order, but sometimes you’ve got to shake up expectations and forget about the instructions I suppose that’s what I’m getting at with ‘Stay Out Of Place’. It felt like a good starting point and (re)introduction to Idlewild 2025.”

