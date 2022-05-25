Idlewild Announce 20th Anniversary Reissue Of The Remote Part Alongside Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Anaya Bufkin May 25th, 2022 - 5:43 PM

Scottish rock band Idlewild has announced the reissue of their 2002 album The Remote Part, and, according to NME, they have decided to celebrate the album with a 20th-anniversary tour! The reissue of their 2002 album comes after the band’s celebration of their 25th anniversary last year with a book that reflected on their career and a UK tour that celebrated the records and songs they created together.

The Remote Part is the band’s third album, which was released in July 2000 via Parlophone Records Limited. The alternative rock album featured singles, including “You Held the World in Your Arms”, “American English” and “Live in a Hiding Place.” At the time of the album’s release, the band included Roddy Woomble, Rod Jones and Colin Newton. The band members credited Rod Jones for the album’s musical direction, which seems to make the album their “defining record.” In an expected interview, lead vocalist Roddy Woomble mentions, “Simply speaking, The Remote Part is the most popular, commercially successful record that Idlewild ever made. None of our other records achieved that level of popularity. So it’s the defining record for the group.”

The band previously announced that they were going to play the entire album in Ullapool, Scotland. Now, it appears that the show in Ullapool was just the beginning of their 20th-anniversary tour. Tour dates, as well as the tracklist of the reissue album, are available below!

The Remote Part (Reissue) Tracklist:

1. You Held the World in Your Arms

2. A Modern Way of Letting Go

3. American English

4. I Never Wanted

5. (I Am) What I Am Not

6. Live in a Hiding Place

7. Out of Routine

8. Century After Century

9. Tell Me Ten Words

10. Stay the Same

11. In Remote Part / Scottish Fiction

20th Anniversary tour

08/03 – Galway, Ireland– Roisin Dubh

08/04 – Dublin, Ireland– Button Factory

08/05 – Belfast, Ireland–The Empire

08/29 – Edinburgh, Scotland– Connect Festival

09/03 – Ullapool, Scotland– Village Hall

09/19 – Stourbridge, England– Town Hall

09/20 – Manchester, England–New Century

12/17 – London, England– O2 Forum Kentish Town